IndieFort Bundle: create your own package deal from a list of 24 games

The IndieFort Bundle over at GamersGate is a buffet of indie games with multiple package tiers to satisfy big and small appetites. Purchasers can select any combination of three, six, or nine purchases from a list of 24 charmingly-titled games, such as Zombie Football Carnage, Devil Whiskey, and Tiny and Big: Grandpa's Leftovers.

Checking out with three games costs $4 (£2.49), six costs $7 (£4.49), and going for the nine-game-gold runs $9 (£6.49). The bundle lasts until October 1, with voting commencing September 21 for the best three indie games to be included in an Ultimate IndieFort Pack selling for a proposed $3. GamersGate also included a trailer showcasing the bundle's games - take a look below.