In these trying times, Euro Truck Simulator 2 is a soothing balm

The world is pretty scary right now, and that's why videogames are more important than ever. Everyone has a comfort game they come back to when reality is overwhelming, and mine just happens to be Euro Truck Simulator 2. But why, of all games, a trucking sim?

In the video above (which is also on YouTube) I explain why. Or at least try to. Euro Truck isn't just a great game; it's extremely relaxing. But you won't really understand until you've played it yourself.

Out on those roads, it's easy to forget your troubles, and that's why, for me, playing it is better than a weekend spa break.