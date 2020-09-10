Popular

Immortals Fenyx Rising trailer shows off its gods and monsters

By

Take on giants, griffins, medusas, and more in Ubisoft's open-world

The game that was once called Gods & Monsters, now titled Immortals Fenyx Rising, showed off some of its gods and monsters in a new trailer at Ubisoft Forward today. Above you can see our hero battling various creatures inspired by Greek mythology, including giants, griffins, and one very angry medusa.

There's a definite Breath of the Wild energy to it, which is fantastic news for those who enjoyed BotW and for those (like me) who never played it because we don't own a Switch or a Wii U.

When you're done with the trailer, you can check out a second video shown at Ubisoft Forward that goes a bit deeper into the world, story, and gameplay of Immortals Fenyx Rising. It launches on PC on the Epic Store and Uplay on December 3.

Christopher Livingston
Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring stories in RPGs so he can make up his own.
See comments