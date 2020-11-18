I'm into this more menacing take on the ultralight gaming mouse from Mad Catz

Mad Catz is putting its stamp on the featherweight gaming mouse category with the Mojo M1 (stylized as "M.O.J.O. M1"), another nimble rodent with bits of the shell carved out to reduce the overall heft. In this case, Mad Catz managed to get the weight down to 70 grams.

That is not the lightest gaming mouse around—Cooler Master's MM710, which is still on sale for $30, weighs just 53 grams—but it is certainly far removed from being heavy.

I also appreciate that Mad Catz deviated from using honeycomb cutouts and opted for various triangle holes instead, giving the Mojo M1 a more menacing demeanor than other mice in this category. I'm generally not a fan of how the recent crop of lightweight mice look (like the Glorious Model O and Roccat Burst Pro), and while the Mojo M1 is not a completely different design, it does stand out.

You'll have to decide for yourself whether that is a good thing or bad thing—I kind of like it, but I'm sure there will be a contingent of gamers who find it garish.

To be clear, I've only seen pictures of the Mojo M1, and have not actually played with it. I am intrigued, though. Most of the cutouts reside on the sides and thumb rest, and according to Mad Catz, the "asymmetric hollow-pyramid design" is equally suited for both claw and palm grip styles.

Powering the mouse is a Pixart PMW3360 optical sensor with a 12,000 DPI and 250 IPS tracking speed. There are six buttons in all, with the main clickers sitting atop Dakota mechanical switches that are good for 60 million clicks. Mad Catz also says the switches leverage signal detection technology to eliminate bouncing and de-bouncing to more accurately register button presses.

Adjustable RGB lighting is part of the package as well, and there is no custom driver or software utility to install—you just need to be running a Windows OS from Vista through 10.

Mad Catz says the Mojo M1 will be available by the end of the month, but pricing has not yet been announced.