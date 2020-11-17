Cooler Master's super lightweight MM710 gaming mouse is just $30 right now

Incredibly lightweight gaming mice are still not quite a dime a dozen, but you can pick one up for about $0.57 per gram. That would be Cooler Master's MM710. It weighs just 53 grams and and is on sale for $29.99 at Amazon right now, down from its $49.99 list price.

Minus the occasional sale, it has mostly sold for its MSRP over the past year. Before now, it has never dipped below $40, according to Amazon's price history as tracked by CamelCamelCamel (a great resource for researching if an advertised discount is truly a deal).

Cooler Master MM710 Gaming Mouse | $49.99 $29.99

Light in weight and price alike, the MM710 is a nimble rodent that lends itself to less hand fatigue than what you might experience with a heavier mouse, over longer gaming sessions. It also packs a 16,000 DPI sensor and six buttons.View Deal

To put the weight into context, the DeathAdder V2, which we consider the best gaming mouse for most gamers, checks in at 82 grams. And Corsair's Ironclaw, another favorite of ours (it's best for people with larger hands) weighs 105 grams.

The MM710 owes its lightweight design in large part to its shell with honeycomb cutouts. There are a few other models that adopt a similar design, like the Glorious Model O, which weighs 67 grams (the smaller Model O- weighs 58 grams).

Outside of the lightweight design, the MM710 is powered by a Pixart 3389 sensor with a 16,000 DPI and 400 IPS tracking speed. It also has six buttons, with the primary left and right clickers sitting atop Omron switches rated for 20 million clicks.