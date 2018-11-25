If you're in the UK and want to go big on an OLED TV for gaming, this is the one

Look, I wouldn't normally use the word 'bargain' in conjunction with anything that has a four-figure price ticket. But, if you're in the UK and have been thinking about taking the plunge on a high-end 4K TV, I can't recommend this LG OLED enough. I've owned an LG OLED since December 2016, and it's the first TV that's truly blown me away since the glory days of Panasonic's plasma range (RIP, my sweet flat prince).

LG's OLEDs boast inky deep black levels, vibrant colour, an excellent software suite that's controlled by a Wiimote-style controller, and great latency performance for gaming. As you'd expect, it's fully HDR equipped, supporting both the HDR 10 and Dolby Vision formats (as well as Dolby Atmos sound), plus LG is pretty good about adding additional support via firmware updates. In the UK, the 65" set costs a hair under two grand, which is a saving of £900, at Electrical Discount (see below).

The same model at Amazon is currently £2,300, and that's as low as the price has been there. If it's still (entirely understandably) too rich for your blood, then you could of course go for the 55" model. But where's the fun in that? 65" might sound ludicrous, but it's surprising how you quickly you acclimatise to its monolithic glory.