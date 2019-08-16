Hyper Light Drifter and Mutant Year Zero are free on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store is doing its last double freebie this week, at least for now, giving everyone a copy of Hyper Light Drifter, the tricky pixel RPG, and the turn-based tactics game, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden.

I've only ever admired Hyper Light Drifter from a distance, because it looks like the sort of thing where my lack of dexterity will only ensure a plenitude of deaths and a lot of frustration. It sure looks pretty, though!

Mutant Year Zero is more my speed. It's a bit like XCOM, but with even more RPG nods and a whole exploration layer. The titular mutants also include a cynical duck with a top hat. There's a fair amount of sneaking, as you'll usually be outnumbered, and there are typically lots of opportunities to set up ambushes in real-time before you dive into the turn-based shootouts.

Like a lot of interesting games that have come out over the last year, I've only had time to skim the surface, but Alex Wiltshire had a lot of good things to say about it in his Mutant Year Zero review. It only appeared last December, so getting it for free now is an absolute steal.

They'll both be free to keep if you grab them by August 22, when they'll be replaced by classic dimension-hopping platformer, Fez.