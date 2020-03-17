Humble's Capcom Mega Bundle is packed with Mega Man classics

The Mega Man Legacy Collection, Strider, and the first episode of Resident Evil: Revelations 2 are all available together for as little as a dollar in the latest Humble Bundle. The Capcom Mega Bundle is a steal if you've yet to add the old Mega Man games to your library, but it's even better if you move up to the next tier.

If you pay more than the average donation of $11.33 (AU$18.50), you'll also get the Mega Man X Legacy Collection, Resident Evil 0 Remastered, the original Resident Evil Revelations, and the complete season of Resident Evil Revelations 2. That tier also comes with 50 percent off coupons for Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5.

For the big spenders, things are still very generous: paying more than $20 (AU$30.50) adds six more games to the pile: Mega Man 11, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Dragon's Dogma, Devil May Cry 4, Resident Evil Remastered and Dead Rising 4. Check the bundle out here.