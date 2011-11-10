Humble Voxatron Debut deal gets Gish

The Humble Voxatron Debut deal has expanded again. There's four days to go until time runs out, but if you decide to pick up the voxelly indie blaster, you'll now also get a copy of squishy platformer, Gish .

It's worth remembering that if you pay more than the average donation, which currently sits at $5.18, you'll get bonus copies of The Binding of Isaac and robotic puzzle platformer, Blocks that Matter . As with all the Humble Bundle deals, you can pay what you want, and choose how much of your donation goes to the developers, Child's Play and the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

At this moment, The Humble Voxatron Bundle has received $757,593.38 in payments, with 146,195 purchases. It may well clear ONE MILLION DOLLARS before it expires in ... four days, ten hours and 38 minutes (and counting). Head to the Humble Bundle site to get in on the deal.