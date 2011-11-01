Pay what you want for lovely voxelly indie shooter, Voxatron

[VAMS id="Z0MU8yU3z1X57"]

Voxels are a strange, discarded experiment in the history of graphical advancement. At one point a few developers thought that those little 3D pixels were the future. A few experimental games like Outcast tried popluarise the tech, but polygons muscled them out. Voxatron proves that we shouldn't have been so quick to leave them behind. The alpha version of this charming indie blaster is available now as part of a pay-what-you-want Humble Voxatron Debut deal . As with the Humble Indie Bundles, your donation can be split three ways between the developers and charity organisations like Child's Play and the Electronic Frontier Foundation. Find out how in the video above.

You're buying the alpha version of Voxatron. It's not finished yet, but you do get an introductory arena and the level editor, and it will receive free updates as development continues until you eventually find yourself in possession of the full game. It will cost $15 on release to those who didn't get it through the Humble Voxatron Debut deal. The offer is set to run for another 13 days. Graham was playing it just yesterday and it drew a small crowd. Huge voxel explosions are strangely satisfying, like kicking a jenga tower.