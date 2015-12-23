Humble Square Enix Bundle offers Murdered and more for cheap

Remember Murdered: Soul Suspect? Airtight Games' spectral sleuth-'em-up has always intrigued me, even if the reviews put me off from buying it at the time. $1 is a good price at which to reconsider that decision, and if you pay just that in the latest Humble Bundle, you'll not only get Murdered (yeah, sorry about that), but also Tomb Raidered, Life is Stranged, and The Last Remnant-ed too.

Which is to say, the third Square Enix Humble Bundle is live, offering Murdered, Life is Strange Episode 1, Tomb Raiders 1-3 (the old, good ones), and boggling strategy JRPG The Last Remnant for a buck or more. Beat the average and you'll also get FFXIV, Just Cause 1 and 2, Front Mission Evolved, Gyromancer, and something called Yosumin. Meanwhile, the top tier chucks in copies of Hitman: Subtitle, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, and the Tomb Raider reboot as well.

Not that you have any money for this, of course, because of Christmas, because of the Steam sale, because every game store going is currently eyeing up your wallet hungrily.