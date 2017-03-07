Humble Jumbo Bundle 8 features Jotun, Vermintide, and more to come

I'll be honest, I'm not entirely sure what makes the latest Humble Bundle so jumbo, but it is a very good deal on some very good indie games. For the low minimum price of one penny—that's right, I'm talking just $0.01 here—you get Valhalla Hills and Legends of Eisenwald. Better yet, pay $1 and you'll get Steam codes for both, plus The Journey Down 1 and 2.

That's solid, as they say—I'm not familiar with Valhalla Hills, but Legends of Eisenwald is a surprisingly expansive medieval German romp, and The Journey Down is a fun point-and-click adventure—but it gets even better at the "beat the average" price, at the moment a little more than a fiver, which will also nab you Turmoil, Jotun, and Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide.

Take your payment to $10, or more if you're feeling charitable, and you can add Verdun, a multiplayer First World War FPS with a more "realistic" take on the setting than certain other, better-known games that have come out recently—which is to say that you'll spend a lot of time crawling through mud and then getting shot in the face by someone you didn't see.

Your money will also buy you the Turmoil soundtrack, ten percent off a new subscription to Humble Monthly, and more games that will be revealed in one week. The Humble Jumbo Bundle itself will be around for two weeks, which means you have until March 21 to make your move.