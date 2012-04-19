Humble Botanicula Debut now live. Machinarium and Samorost 2 bundled

The latest Humble Bundle has just gone live. And it's a real treat for point and click fans. The Humble Botanicula Debut includes Botanicaula, Machinarium and Samorost 2 - three notoriously pretty games from Czech developer, Amanita Design .

Pay over the average price and you'll alo get access to two bonus extras: Windosill, an abstract point and clicker from Vectorpark, and Kooky, a Czech film directed by one of the Amanita Design's founders, Jakub Dvorský. Anyone who pays over $5 will also get redeemable Steam keys for convenience. All the games are available for Windows, Mac and Linux. You can also give a proportion of your cash to the World Land Trust , thus savingt the world a little bit with your purchase.

Botanicula tasks you with guiding a gang of tree creatures as they try to avoid getting battered by some spider-type beasts. As you can see from the trailer, it's gorgeous to look at, and comes with an enticing soundtrack from Czech noisemakers, DVA . Click here to buy the Humble Botanicula Bundle. I've embedded some screens below.