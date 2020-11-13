Huh: Black Ops – Cold War has a Fallout-style lockpicking minigame

It's Black Ops – Cold War time! YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS, MAGGOT? The rootenest-tootenest thrillride of a shooting campaign where... you pick locks like a Bethesda RPG?

The lockpicking happens in a mission starring a Soviet double agent sneaking around the KGB's Moscow headquarters, which we've previously described as being like a tiny Hitman level. Stealth missions aren't new to the series, but this kind of minigame is (Black Ops II apparently had a 'trigger action lockpick' but I don't recall that ever being used).

When I tried to google the history of lockpicks in COD I only found out that IGN had described the above as "a classic spy trick", which is probably news to any real-life spies who read games websites. The implementation here is pure Bethesda: find the angle and hold it. Not that there's necessarily anything wrong with that, but it feels a very weird fit in Call of Duty.