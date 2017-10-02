HTC brings post-apocalyptic world to new Vive owners with Fallout 4 VR bundle

HTC earlier this summer dropped the price of its Vive VR headset to $600 to make it more competitive with the Oculus Rift's also recently-reduced pricing. Now HTC is upping the ante by bundling Fallout 4 VR, a $60 value, with new Vive purchases.

That's a pretty sweet value-add, and one that could entice more gamers to take the plunge into VR territory. While still a bit pricey, the Vive comes with motion controllers, a pair of base stations, and now one of two bundle offers: Fallout 4 VR and Google's Tilt Brush, or Tilt Brush, Everest VR, Richie's Plank Experience.

"Fallout 4 VR is the most anticipated title for VR this holiday, and the game development team at Bethesda Game Studios is delivering on the promise with a full-length AAA open-world game that takes advantage of Vive’s incredible room-scale immersion for a mind-blowing experience in the Wasteland," said Joel Breton, GM of Vive Studios. "The promise of a game with near endless content, including hundreds of locations, characters, and quests, fully playable in VR, is something that we have been focused on providing for the VR gaming community."

Fallout 4 VR will come in the form of a redemption code. The game launches on December 12, so there is a bit of a wait before you can cash in on the freebie. Buyers also have to be at least 18 years old to redeem the code.

If you already own a Vive headset, HTC has a lesser bargain available—it will gift a 3-month subscription to Viveport, its online app store for VR content, when you also purchase Fallout 4 VR.