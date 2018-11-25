HP Omen's RTX 2080 rig is somehow still $500 off at $1499

Nvidia's new GeForce RTX range are the fastest, most advanced gaming GPUs on the planet. No other graphics cards are capable of real-time ray tracing. But they don't come cheap, especially when it comes to the RTX 2080 chipset. Until now, that is. Best Buy's HP Omen Obelisk Black Friday deal packs the 2080, plus a super-quick Intel Core i7-8700 six-core CPU and 16GB of RAM for a killer all-round gaming package.

Omen makes some of the slickest and best-optimized gaming rigs around. Further highlights include Omen's custom Obelisk full-tower case, both a 256GB PCIe SSD boot drive and 2TB of HDD mass storage. It's a very complete package for the money.

Admittedly, there are relatively few games that support ray-tracing right now. But the RTX 2080 card will motor through conventional games much faster than the previous-gen 1080 board while future proofing your PC for upcoming ray-trace capable games.

Don't forget to check out the rest of our Black Friday desktop gaming PC deals as they unfold.