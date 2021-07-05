Wondering how to make a pickaxe in Valheim? Iron Gate's Viking survival game is full of possibilities. And, aside from a few hints from the friendly Hugin, you're pretty much left to figure things out on your own. New crafting recipes are revealed to you as you gather new materials, and more are opened up as soon as you make your first Valheim workbench .

But as the pickaxe doesn't appear in the list straight away, you may be scratching your head when it comes to mining stone and ores such as Valheim copper —but luckily, this guide will help you out. Here's how to unlock the Valheim pickaxe, including what you need to make one.

How to make a Valheim pickaxe

If you want to mine materials in the Viking afterlife, you need to kill the first boss, Eikthyr. He drops several 'hard antlers', and this is the material you need to unlock the crafting recipe and make your first antler pickaxe. Here's what you need:

Workbench level 1

Hard Antler x1

Wood x10

Luckily, Eikthyr isn't a challenging boss, and the altar to summon it can be found relatively close to your original spawn in the Meadows—you can even click on the glowy stone tablet found there to mark the location on your map. You'll need deer trophies to summon it, and leather armour is a good idea too. This Valheim boss guide should help you out if you want more details before taking it on.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Iron Gate Studio) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Iron Gate Studio)

Once you've crafted your antler pickaxe, you can use it to mine rocks as well as copper, tin, and iron. This pickaxe cannot be upgraded, but it is perfectly viable for early game mining. It's also more convenient than a bronze or iron pickaxe as it only requires a workbench to repair rather than a forge.