How to make Fractal Rolls in Destiny 2

How do you make Fractal Rolls in Destiny 2? The Dawning annual event in Bungie's interstellar MMO is back for the festive season, and that means you have myriad Destiny 2 Dawning recipes to make and put towards an early Christmas present: the Alpine Dash seasonal Sparrow.

Successfully completing the Fractal Rolls recipe will help you get a step closer to completing the Spreading Cheer quest, which rewards you with this swish ship. You'll also need to bake at least 50 holiday gifts including the Dark Chocolate Mote recipe from last year to finish the mission.

Destiny 2's Fractal Rolls are one of the new recipes to hit The Dawning this year and you're going to want to make it for Brother Vance on Mercury if you want to maximise your festive rewards. So I've put together the following guide to all the ingredients you need and how to get them as easily as possible.

Destiny 2 Fractal Rolls recipe: how to get all the ingredients

You need to combine the following ingredients to make the baked goods Brother Vance is looking for:

1 Vex Milk

1 Pinch of Light

15 Essence of Dawning

Vex Milk is an easy one: killing any Vex anywhere in the galaxy has the chance to drop the item. This is a common ingredient in The Dawning's recipes, so it's worth spending a little time farming some Vex kills. For Pinches of Light, pick up Orbs of Light generated from other Guardians' supers, or from multikills with masterworked weapons. You can also get a guaranteed drop from Eva Levante's Guiding Light bounty, which rewards the item once you've collected 20 Orbs of Light.

You get Essence of Dawning by completing any in-game activity. Each round of Crucible will earn you 12, for instance, making one of the more efficient methods for earning essence.

Once you have all the ingredients, put them all together in Eva's Holiday Oven 2.0 and give your freshly-baked Fractal Rolls to Brother Vance in the Lighthouse on Mercury to complete the quest. And once you're there, complete a round of the Destiny 2 Sundial and the A Matter of Time quest to get your new seasonal artefact, if you haven't already.