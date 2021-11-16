What we know about the Halo Infinite Yoroi armor set

Wondering how to get the Yoroi armor in Halo Infinite? Season 1 of Halo Infinite's multiplayer has just begun and the Fracture: Tenrai limited-time event is coming next week. In addition to regular playlists, this event will feature at different points during Season 1 which runs until May 2022. Fracture: Tenrai will be free for all players and will feature a special playlist and an event-specific challenge list and battle pass, as well as samurai-themed rewards.

The Fracture: Tenrai event begins on November 23 and will run for one week until November 30. During that time, you'll be able to claim a whole bunch of Samurai-themed cosmetics by taking part in its event playlist and completing challenges.

Halo Infinite's weekly reset will be each Tuesday. Expect the event to return in the not too distant future.

(Image credit: 343 Industries)

Halo Infinite Fracture: Tenrai rewards

The big reward for completing the Fracture: Tenrai battle pass is the Yoroi armor core. If stomping around the map looking like Master Chief or your favourite Reach characters is too boring for you, you'll definitely want to complete the Fracture: Tenrai challenges to unlock the full set. There will also be other customisation options such as emblems and colour schemes up for grabs that you can use to adorn your weapons, armor, and vehicles.

While the event only runs for a week at a time, it will return several times throughout Season 1, so there will be many opportunities to earn the full set. It's not clear whether the challenges will be new each time or what changes will be made each time it returns, but more information is likely to come after Halo Infinite's general release on December 8.