Everything you need to know about Glamour in Final Fantasy 14

Need a primer on FFXIV Glamour? Final Fantasy XIV is rammed with outlandish outfits like a true entry to the series should, and looking good is just as important as raiding. Luckily there are some great tools that help you wear anything you want without affecting your stats.

So here’s how to use the FF14 Glamour system, including how to ghet the quest to unlock it, how to get haircuts and dyes, and use Prisms and the FF14 Glamour Dresser.

FFXIV Glamour quest: How to find it

Glamour works by essentially pasting the look of the clothes you want over the ones you’re actually wearing, so you can look good while still having level-appropriate gear. To unlock it you’ll need to head to Horizon in Western Thanalan and speak to Swyrgeim and complete a few level 15 quests—one to unlock Glamouring, one for dyeing and the other for crafters to unlock making prisms. She’s after different types of orange juice which you can get from the nearby bar to complete all three. Once you’ve done so you’re ready to start your fashion journey.

How to use dyes

Let’s start with the basics—you can dye most of your gear by buying or crafting dyes and then directly applying them to the item. Got to the Character screen or Armoury chest, select the piece of gear and drop down to ‘Dye’. This will open up a pop-up that lets you preview various colours before applying the dye. You can find a lot of basic dyes sold by Junkmongers in various locations, but the rarer ones are crafted.

How to get a haircut

Another quick way to change your look is to chop your locks at an Aesthetician. You can summon one by using a Crystal Bell in an Inn Room or once you’ve bought your house. Doing so will call forth Jandelaine and take you to a limited version of the character creator to change your hair and makeup. You can unlock a few extra hairstyles in-game at the Gold Saucer, Wolve’s Den, and the two Deep dungeons.

How to use FFXIV Glamour Prisms

To change the look of your gear quickly you’ll need some FFXIV Glamour Prisms—these can be crafted or bought from the Marketboard. First select the item you’re wearing and drop down to ‘Cast Glamour’—a screen will pop up showing the item you’ve selected on the left and a list of the items you can Glamour over it from your inventory on the right.

A few things to keep in mind: You can only Glamour items in FF14 that are compatible with the Job you’re playing and that are the same level or lower than you are. Once you’ve chosen the look you want apply the Glamour and the Prism will be spent. Congratulations on your new outfit, nobody will know how ugly your real armour is under there.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

How to use the FFXIV Glamour Dresser and Plates

If you’re a fashion aficionado and want to set up multiple outfits, make use of the Glamour Dresser and Glamour plates which can be found in Inn rooms in all of the major cities. Using the dresser will allow you to store up to 400 pieces of gear—handy for all of the hoarders out there—and easily cast any stored item’s appearance over a selected one you’re wearing, but it’s real power lies in FFXIV Glamour Plates.

Plates let you form a whole outfit and apply it all at once to what you’re wearing. To form a Glamour Plate select ‘Edit Glamour Plates’ and fill each slot with the look you want from the dresser, then click save. To apply it you just need to click ‘Apply’—this can be done from the dresser, but also from the Character menu by clicking on the plates icon next to the gear sets list.

By using Glamour Plates like this you can use the same look for multiple Jobs and quickly update your look when levelling and replacing gear to keep your appearance consistent.

Where to find clothes

Now where do you actually get outfits? You can buy basic armour from towns as you level with rarer pieces from dungeons, but the most sought-after looks are either crafted or from events and quests. A lot of older Final Fantasy cosplay pieces, such as Squal’s jacket from FFVIII, are Veteran Rewards and can be traded for with Achievement Certificates (earned by playing the game over time) by Jonathas in Old Gridania.

It’s also worth heading to the Wolve’s Den and taking part in some PvP to find some beautiful armour pieces that a lot of people don’t realise are there. Beast Tribes also have a few pieces such as dyeable finger nails from the Ananta in The Fringes area. Finally, the Gold Saucer is also home to a lot of outlandish and subdued outfits, as well as a game to challenge your fashion skills called ‘Fashion Report.’