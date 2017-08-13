How to clean a mousepad

Sweat, Doritos, and Mountain Dew—Three things that make for a dirty great mouse pad. But sometimes a mouse pad can get a little on the far side of soaking in the grime, especially when you play with tempting munchables near by.

When it comes time to give your mouse pad a bath, the solution is going to depend on the material. If you are using a rubber or plastic pad, you can probably get away with a damp cloth and a few sanitary wipes for good measure. You’ll be back to gaming and making messes in just a few minutes.

Cloth pads are going to require a bit more love to erase the stains of your time together. You can start by filling your sink with warm water and soap; then toss in the mouse pad and make use of those things called arms. I think my parents referred to this as “elbow grease” or “manual labor.” Labor doesn’t have to be manual though. You can make someone, or in this case, something do the work for you. Yes, you can use a washing machine without completely destroying the mouse pad.

There are no special considerations for the wash cycle, though I recommend not using hot water; while the top surface is cloth, the pad does still contain rubber and rubber melts. And whatever you do, don't toss your mousepad into the dryer. It’s summer, which means it’s the perfect time to take advantage of the Sun’s immense drying power. You could also use a hair dryer but I opted for the former.

I think the results speak for themselves. With minimal effort, regardless of material, you can be rid of even the most engrained memories stains in your mouse pad.