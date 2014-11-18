How to bypass Dragon Age: Inquisition's regional launch restriction

Dragon Age: Inquisition is out today! Unless, that is, you have the misfortune of living in a country where it isn't. This, I shouldn't have to tell you, is dumb. The timer on Origin's UK store page tells me that that there are over 2 days and 13 hours until the game is available here. If I hadn't already played it for our review, I'd be a bit miffed about this.

If you, too, are similarly miffed, there is an alternative. Using some small VPN trickery you can bypass Inquisition's regional restriction. It works much like it did back when we told you to do this for Titanfall.

First, a note on the risks involved. As far as I can tell, no-one has ever been banned for using a VPN to gain early access to their legally bought copy of an Origin game. In fact, for Titanfall, Respawn's co-founder confirmed that it was allowed.

So what do you do?

First, you'll need to pre-load Inquisition, which you can do right now through your regular internet connection.

Then, you'll need a VPN. I've previously used SoftEther VPN, and it works well. Alternatives include FlyVPN, which is supposedly more user friendly.

To play the game, make sure Origin is closed, then start the VPN software. If you're running SoftEther, you'll need to click "VPN Gate Public VPN Relay Servers" to open the list of public relays. From here, select a country where Inquisition has launched; such as the USA, or South Korea.

Once connected, launch Origin and start the game. Then, once launched, alt-tab out to close the VPN. You're now able to play Dragon Age: Inquisition—although you may need to repeat this process each time you restart Origin.