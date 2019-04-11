Horror game Negative Atmosphere sure looks a lot like Dead Space

This game's Isaac equivalent looks like he needs to be defrosted in a microwave but the demo, while hopelessly derivative, does make me want a new Dead Space game quite badly.

Negative Atmosphere is the result of just five months of work, and the demo was shown at EGX Rezzed last week. It has all the trappings you'd want: blood smears, cool floating HUD elements, strobing sci-fi emergency lighting, and angry stamping.

Negative Atmosphere is being funded on Patreon where you can find more information, including background info: "It is set in a universe in the midst of a cold war, in which A.I has been achieved via the use of organic processing cores, you play as a 49-year-old ex-combat medic called Samuel Edwards, aboard the long-range cargo and haulage ship the TRH Rusanov."

There's no release date at the moment, but the team is planning to release a playable demo and a Kickstarter campaign sometime this year. Expect that to be announced on Twitter and the game's Subreddit.