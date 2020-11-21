Horizon Zero Dawn hits GOG this week

We know that Sony has enjoyed the reception to the release of its first-party PlayStation "exclusives" on PC this year, with execs reporting earlier this year that its new strategy would bring more first-party games to PC in the future. What you might be surprised to learn is that they're also releasing a first-party game on a non-Steam, non-Epic platform. Guerilla Games' Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will come to GOG on November 24th—its page on the GOG store is already up. It'll have support for all of GOG Galaxy 2.0's features.

As you might expect from a GOG release it'll be DRM-free, like the Epic store release. The Steam release uses Steam's natural, built-in DRM. The launch of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC was troubled by bugs, but the port has steadily improved with later patches.

As you might expect with the launch of the PS5 there hasn't been a ton of news around more PS-exclusive games coming to PC, but the report earlier this year means more is coming. Lots of people are surely hoping for a release like Insomniac's Spider-Man games, especially now that the first one has been remastered, as well as the likes of the Demon's Souls remake and the Horizon sequel, Horizon Forbidden West.

The news that Sony would keep giving PC gamers its console "exclusives" mirrors Microsoft's recent renewed devotion to the PC as a platform. "Well, I guess we won the console wars," said our Evan Lahti earlier this year. Meanwhile, we would also like publishers to just admit that console exclusives are coming to PC, because doing otherwise hurts players in the long run.