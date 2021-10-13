In space, no one can hear you honk with this horrifying Destiny 2 goose mask

As a nod to 2019's best game about nature's greatest jerk, Untitled Goose Game , Destiny 2 has added a new mask that gives you a horrifyingly honk-worthy mask.

The "Honk Moon Mask" was introduced in Destiny 2 as part of the game's Festival of the Lost Halloween event . The mask itself is a low-poly orb that looks less like a goose and more like the moon in Majora's Mask overdid its makeup. Then there's the "beak," which looks like the end of a vuvuzela from hell.

(Image credit: Bungie)

How do you get this abomination? Festival of the Lost lets Destiny 2 players don a Halloween mask and earn "Spectral Pages" by completing Strikes, Crucible matches, Gambit matches, seasonal activities, or anything else really. When you collect Spectral Pages, you can transform them by completing one of the Haunted Lost Sector missions, where certain locations will let you summon a Headless One. A Headless One is a mini boss that, once defeated, will let you transform a Spectral Page into a Manifested Page. That final bit of loot can then be exchanged for Festival rewards, such as the Honk Moon Mask. Bit of a long-winded process, but I'm sure it'll feel worth it when you're honking around in your new getup.

You can also check out how to get into the Haunted Lost Sectors missions so you can earn a new pulse rifle, or just read up on how to start off the Festival of the Lost right . The event also introduced this godforsaken spider robot.

(Image credit: Bungie)

If you're unfamiliar, Untitled Goose Game puts you in the webbed feet of, what else, a little goose from the English suburbs, who loves to mess with townspeople and kids by stealing items, incessantly honking, and occasionally locking people in garages. It won game of the year at the 23rd annual DICE Awards, and the little fowl was our favorite character of 2019 , which must say something about us here at PC Gamer.