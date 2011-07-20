Homefront map pack will send players to Alcatraz

The Rock map pack will be heading to Homefront soon. It'll hit the Xbox 360 first, but we can expect it to appear on PC sometime thereafter. The pack will include four new maps, including one set on the prison island of Alcatraz from which there is no escape except death, or disconnection due to high ping. You'll find a summary of the maps below.

The pack is costing Xbox players 400MS points, which is the equivalent of about £4 / $6. Not a bad price compared to DLC packs for a certain other military shooter series that I shall not mention, except to say that it rhymes with Ball of Shooty. There aren't any images of the new maps, so here are the descriptions of each arena from the Homefront site instead. Bring them to life using the power of your imagination.