Hitman: Absolution is one dollar if you donate to this charity

Hitman Absolution sniper

If you want to acquire Hitman: Absolution, feel noble about it, and pay next-to-nothing in the process, then you're in luck: California based charity GameChanger is taking minimum donations of $1 for pediatric cancer research, and all donations get a Hitman steam code.

It's possible to donate more than $1 of course, so if you've got some extra cash, consider it. The top donor will win either an Xbox One or PS4 – obscure 'game systems' that are a bit like computers except you can't open Microsoft Word or overclock anything.

GameChanger will also be at PAX this weekend, shaving heads. If you get your head shaved, Square Enix will donate $47 to the charity.

