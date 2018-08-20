Hitman 2 will include updated versions of Hitman Season 1's missions as DLC

IO Interactive and Warner Bros announced today that every location from Hitman Season 1 (Paris, Sapienza, Marrakesh, Bangkok, Colorado, Hokkaido) will be available as DLC in Hitman 2, and will be updated into parity with Hitman 2's new missions—that's with updated combat AI, new items, new difficulty levels, and so on.

The missions will be sold as DLC in a 'Legacy Pack' (price TBA), but will be free for owners of Hitman Season 1 "without any additional costs" when Hitman 2 releases, according to the press release.

Last year, IO went independent in a management buyout, holding onto the Hitman IP as it parted with Square Enix. Still, a studio offering maps made under its old publisher in a game with a new publisher, rather than the whole series being locked up in a rights nightmare, is a games industry miracle.

Putting aside that rare bit of cross-publisher magic, IO and WB also announced a statement of intent for Hitman 2, which they're calling 'World of Assassination'—a pledge to offer "a continuous experience that will never stop growing."

Basically, they're going to keep adding stuff to the game, and that includes the standalone, co-op Sniper Assassin mode, which will "receive new maps alongside the main game."

You can check out the World of Assassination announcement trailer above. Hitman 2 will be out November 13, and presumably instructions will be included then for Hitman Season 1 owners who want to download the updated missions.