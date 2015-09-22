Heroes of the Storm's upcoming heroes, skins and mounts detailed

Blizzard has detailed the new heroes, skins and mounts coming soon to Heroes of the Storm, the MOBA mash-up built from its bulging multiverse. Lt. Morales is getting a load of new skins, for example, including one based on Metroid's Samus. A Marshal-themed version of StarCraft 2's Jim Raynor is also coming to the game, along with his trusty Outrider horse.
Here's the full list o'stuff:
- Lt. Morales
- Master Lt. Morales
- Apothecary Morales
- Artanis
- Master Artanis
- Purifier Artanis
- Marshal Raynor and Themed Abilities
- Buccaneer Falstad and Themed Abilities
- Marshal’s Outrider Mount
- Void Speeder Mount
- Nexus Battle Beast Mount
- Headless Horseman’s Charger Mount
- Vulture Mount
In addition to all that, HotS is also getting a set of tools to help combat toxic players.