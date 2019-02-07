Here's where you can buy a Radeon VII today

AMD's new Radeon VII is fresh off the assembly line and now in the hands of retailers. While it's not the best graphic card for gaming (check out our review for a full analysis), it's also not inherently a bad card—it just doesn't topple the GeForce RTX 2080. It does have 16GB of memory, though, which could come in handy if you're into content creation. Or perhaps you just want to support a competitor.

If you're interested in buying one, whatever your reason, you can finally do so starting today, or at least you will be. In the early going, all of the various models are showing as "auto-notify," though we did briefly see a PowerColor model in stock. It looks like as with most new GPU launches, the initial supply is struggling to keep up with demand.

There are several other brands listed at Newegg. All of them stick to AMD's reference blueprint, and are priced the same. So far they include the following models:

You can also buy direct from AMD, though at the time of this writing, trying to add the item to your cart returns an "out of stock" message. Unless AMD didn't produce enough cards, we expect this to change sometime later today.

Buying in the UK

In the UK, there are a few different brands that are in stock, as well as a couple that are up for preorder. The least expensive of the bunch is Sapphire's version, which is up for preorder at Scan for £649.99.

Sapphire Radeon VII | 3 Free Games | £649.99

Sapphire is a long-time partner of AMD's, and it also happens to have the lowest price around for the Radeon VII. As with the others, this qualifies for AMD's free games offer. Buy at Scan



Here's a rundown of the other brands that are listed at Scan, some of which are in stock right now:

Every single Radeon VII on the market sticks to AMD's reference clocks and uses the same three-fan cooling solution. It's not clear if AMD will allow its partners to release custom-cooled and factory overclocked SKUs later on down the road. In the meantime, you're of course free to overclock on your own.

