Here's when World of Warcraft Classic launches around the world

(Image credit: Blizzard)

World of Warcraft Classic officially goes live later today, but with a simultaneous global launch the specific timings can be a little tricky to pin down: Midnight CEST is simple enough, but what does that work out to in North America?

We've got you covered—here's the schedule:

North America (PT) – 3 pm August 26

– 3 pm August 26 North America (ET) – 6 pm August 26

– 6 pm August 26 Europe (CEST) – 12 am August 27

– 12 am August 27 Taiwan (CST) – 6 am August 27

– 6 am August 27 Korea (KST) – 7 am August 27

– 7 am August 27 Australia/New Zealand (AEST) – 8 am August 27

– 8 am August 27 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) – 10 pm August 26

As promised over the weekend, Blizzard has now opened new Classic realms and removed the limitation of three Classic characters per account, so that players can now create up to 50 characters across all Classic realms—ten each. But it also warned that realms with high or full population tags will likely have extended login queues, and urged players on them to head to one of the new realms, "to help spread the player population as evenly as possible and provide the best play experience for everyone."