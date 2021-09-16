Popular

Here's what the Steam Deck UI will look like on your desktop

By

SteamOS 3 has leaked, following the release of dev kits.

Steam Deck UI on desktop
(Image credit: Valve | Pavel Djundik)

The Steam Deck user interface will serve as a replacement for Steam Big Picture mode, but we've yet to see how it looks on a big screen. Well, now we've caught a glimpse of it, and it looks exactly like what you'd expect: the Steam Deck UI, on a big screen.

That's according to screenshots released by Pavel Djundik, creator of SteamDB. According to Djundik, SteamOS 3 has leaked, and some users have started installing the operating system on other portable PCs (things like the GPD Win 3, or the Aya Neo—all existing Steam Deck alternatives, basically). The shots posted by Djundik were taken in Windows, though. 

See more

As Djundik points out, the UI is still a work-in-progress—this has its origins in a dev kit, after all—so you shouldn't take these shots as an indication of the final product. Still, it pretty much looks like what we've already seen on the Steam Deck itself, so it's probably not far from what we'll get come December.

Valve confirmed earlier this week that Steam Deck dev kits are being distributed, so expect to see a lot more leaks in the coming weeks and months. Wes went hands on with the Steam Deck last month and you can read his impressions here. Given the reservation situation, the vast majority of users probably won't get their hands on the handheld PC gaming device until well into 2022. 

Shaun Prescott
Shaun Prescott
Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments