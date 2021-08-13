Steam Deck hands-on: extended discussion

On August 5th I visited Valve's office for PC Gamer's first hands-on with the Steam Deck, Valve's new handheld gaming PC. You can read about my experience using the hardware right here. This week I realized I had more to say, so I talked with hardware writer Jorge Jimenez about all things Steam Deck.

Check out our discussion above for more hands-on footage and conversation about the Steam Deck's controls, heat and power usage, Steam OS 3.0, emulation and more.

Here's more of our Steam Deck coverage so far: