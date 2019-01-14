Popular

Here's what Hotline Miami would look like as a PSone game

Developer Puppet Combo's fan project is a fun look at Dennaton's top-down classic as a 3D game.

Above is a really neat interpretation of what Hotline Miami would look like as a 3D PSone game. It's a fan project by developer Puppet Combo, creator of indie horror games like Babysitter Bloodbath and Power Drill Massacre. The video lasts for just over a minute, but offers a good look at what the game might've looked like if it was released in, say, 1999, and you had to play it with a DualShock controller.

It really captures the shaky 3D effect that strangely ended up defining the look of PSone games, and it has nice touches like the static TV screen and VHS kill counter. The developer followed up with some neat screenshots of the environments seen in the video:

If you like this and you're interested in more of Puppet Combo's work, the developer has a Patreon for making Grindhouse-style horror games. The $5 tier promises at least one new game, experiment or prototype per month.

Samuel Roberts

Former PC Gamer EIC Samuel has been writing about games since he was 18. He's a generalist, because life is surely about playing as many games as possible before you're put in the cold ground.
