Here's the Titanfall 2 multiplayer beta trailer

The Titanfall 2 “Open Multiplayer Tech Test,” which as far as I can tell is a fancy way of saying “beta,” begins on August 19 and runs until August 21, and then comes back for a second round over the weekend of August 26-28. PC gamers won't be playing it, because we are a complicated and inquisitive species, but at least we can watch the trailer.

Unlike the single-player trailer, which teases a morally ambiguous tale of artificial intelligence and the unequal symbiosis of man and machine on the field of battle, this video is mainly just dudes and giant robots killing each other for kicks. My favorite moment is when the guy runs past the open door without checking and gets pasted for his trouble, which leads me to ask my standard Titanfall question yet again: Why would you ever get out of the robot?

Seriously, you're in a tank that can punch things. Stay in it.

Titanfall 2 comes out on October 28.



