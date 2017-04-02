Here's our first look at the Phantom Dust re-release and, well, at least it's something

Our first look at the Phantom Dust re-release.

Announced at E3 2014, the Phantom Dust re-release has had quite the development cycle. The original studio responsible for it, Darkside Games, shut down, and it wasn't looking very likely that we'd see it come to fruition. However, Xbox head Phil Spencer insisted that it was not cancelled, and we learned at E3 2016 that it would release on Xbox One and Windows 10 in 2017.

Well, now it's 2017, and Spencer has given us our first look at the re-release via Twitter. You can see it for yourself in the image above, and... well, at least it's something. It's not the most exciting screenshot, but it is a good reminder that it's still alive and on its way. And hopefully that 30 FPS in the bottom right corner doesn't point to a locked frame rate on PC. There's still no specific release date, but we'll keep you updated as more information is revealed.

When Phantom Dust does launch, it'll be available on the Windows 10 Store as a Play Anywhere game. That means you'll be able to buy it digitally for Windows 10 or Xbox One and get a copy for the other platform. I'm a huge fan of this type of cross-buy feature, as long as the PC version isn't held back in any way. Other games that have been apart of the program include Resident Evil 7, Gears of War 4, and Forza Horizon 3. Additionally, Microsoft has said that all Xbox One games published by Microsoft Studios will be available on both the console and PC, in addition to featuring Play Anywhere support.