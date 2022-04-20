Here's how Doomfist and Orisa are changing in Overwatch 2

Audio player loading…

As Blizzard slowly doles out more info about the upcoming Overwatch 2 beta, we're starting to hear about major hero reworks in the pipeline. Both Doomfist and Orisa will get major updates to their abilities to fit with the game’s new, 5v5 format, Blizzard detailed in a blog post published today.

We previously learned that Doomfist would be making the jump from Damage hero to Tank, but we now know how his abilities will adapt to the new role. New Doomfist will have less verticality without his Rising Uppercut and less instant lethality with his Rocket Punch, but will have new ways to slow and disrupt enemies. The way Orisa is described, on the other hand, sounds almost like an entirely different hero. Her shield and damage booster ultimate are gone, and in their place is a multi-purpose javelin with high damage.

These reworks are just two examples of how the tank role is evolving in Overwatch 2's new 5v5 format. With more pressure on a single tank to lead the entire team, there's a noticeable trend toward abilities that move tanks forwards instead of hunkering them down behind a shield.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Doomfist

Base health increased from 250 to 450

Knuckle guns deal less damage but reload faster

Rocket Punch deals less damage but charges faster

Power Block

Blizzard describes Power Block as the "new core of Doomfist's kit." Doomfist enters a "defensive stance" that blocks 90% of incoming damage from the front and converts it into a buff for his rocket punch. If the damage crosses a certain threshold, his next Rocket Punch will have supercharged "damage, knockback radius, travel speed, and distance." Sounds like a remix of Sigma's Kinetic Grasp.

Seismic Slam

In an interview with press this week, lead hero designer Geoff Goodman reckoned the current DPS version of Doomfist is the "most hated" hero in the game. This is largely because of his erratic combat style and uppercut combo that are frustrating to play against. To address this problem on Tank, his uppercut is gone, replaced with an arched leap similar to Winston's called Seismic Slam. "Upon landing, he creates a shockwave that damages and slows enemies," the blog reads.

Doomfist's ultimate Meteor Strike still works roughly the same way, but its damage has been reduced, it casts faser, and will now slow enemies instead of knock them back.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Orisa

Health and armor increased

Deployable shield and right-click Halt abilities are gone

Primary fire is faster, hits harder, and operates on a cooldown instead of reloads

Energy Javelin

Blizzard is dialing back Orisa's defensive abilities and making her a proper brawler. Her right-click is now a "skill shot projectile" that briefly stuns enemies, deals a bunch of damage, and pushes them back.

Javelin Spin

Orisa's next new trick is a rapid javelin twirl that negates incoming attacks similar to D.Va's Defense Matrix. Javelin Spin also "increases forward movement speed, and damages enemies while pushing them back," so it's not a purely defensive move.

Fortify

Orisa's only ability that hasn't been drastically changed is her damage-reducing Fortify. Using it now gives Orisa 125 extra health while active and slows the heat buildup on her primary fire on top of making her as immovable as it always has.

Terra Lance

Terra Lance is a brand new ultimate in which Orisa "becomes fortified and pulls in nearby enemies while charging up an area-of-effect attack." Senior hero designer Brandon Brennan said the move was inspired by a desire to somehow incorporate Orisa's old Halt ability into her new form.

Doomfist and Orisa are two major examples of how the Tank role will evolve in Overwatch 2. Blizzard keeps using the word "brawler" to describe this evolution. Even Reinhardt, a defensive tank who will keep his 2,000 HP shield, is being tweaked to be better equipped for combat. We previously learned that he'll be able to bank two Firestrikes and the option to cancel his charge in Overwatch 2. Zarya will similarly have the option to bubble herself or teammates twice and Winston will have a brand new ranged attack on right-click.

How will it all feel in practice? We'll find out during next week's Overwatch 2 closed beta.