Here's 25 great games for $1 or less on sale for the holidays

There are a lot of games on sale for the holidays, and a lot of them are crap. No offense to the games, they're just not very good. So I went ahead and sifted through the sales for the best games I could find at an absolute bargain - some of them classics, some of them rather new. There's something for everyone in here, from experimental indies to a couple long-forgotten RTS.

Without further ado:

Steam

GOG

Itch.io

Anodyne — A clever top-down 2D adventure game.

ISLANDS — An experimental landscape exploration game. Won lots of awards.

Rusty Lake Hotel — A mysterious and surreal point-and-click puzzler. Very good.

Crossing to the Cold Valley — An absolute steal for a beautifully animated 30-minute game.

Mountain — Finally learn what games journalists were tweeting about in 2014.

Roguescape — $0.00, it's literally just free right now. It's a roguelike dungeon platformer.

Green Man Gaming

So there you go. That's like a million hours of gaming for, what, $30? $40? I didn't do the math. You do the math.