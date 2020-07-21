Get out of the tub and build Geralt's gaming PC

The best Witcher 3 gaming PC is easy enough to piece together, but if you're a true super-fan with coin to toss then you might want to take a look at this monster rig. This build guide is for those of us that not only want to play The Witcher 3 with the highest frame rates but do so with a PC fit for Geralt of Rivia himself—or as close as we can get, Henry Cavill.

We've all collectively swooned over The Witcher building a gaming PC , but you may have noticed some convenient blurring has made it a little tricky to figure out the exact parts Cavill used in his immense gaming rig. Not to worry, we've used our Witcher senses to deduct a palpable parts list.

So what sort of PC is fit for Cavill? A very expensive one, of course. My back-of-the-napkin maths would have his entire PC build, including a very expensive monitor, valued at $6,374 off the shelves. Sans ludicrous cutting-edge screen, you're still looking at a grand total of $4,375—give or take a few crowns.

This kind of material isn't for everyone....viewer discretion is advised. You may see a lot of parts that you haven't seen before. #PC #AllTheParts #AllNightLong Henry Cavill A photo posted by @henrycavill on Jul 16, 2020 at 5:21am PDT

Geralt of Rivia's gaming PC build

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Motherboard: Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero (Wi-Fi)

Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero (Wi-Fi) Cooler: NZXT Kraken Z73

NZXT Kraken Z73 Graphics card: Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti OC

Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti OC SSD: Samsung 970 Pro 1TB SSD x2

Samsung 970 Pro 1TB SSD x2 RAM: G.Skill Trident Z RGB 32GB (2x 16GB)

G.Skill Trident Z RGB 32GB (2x 16GB) PSU: Seasonic Prime Platinum

Seasonic Prime Platinum Keyboard: Razer Huntsman Elite

Razer Huntsman Elite Mouse: Unknown

Unknown Case: Fractal Design Define 7

Fractal Design Define 7 Headset: Steelseries Arctis Pro Wireless

Steelseries Arctis Pro Wireless Monitor: Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ

Suffice to say, this gaming PC will have no qualms with prospect of The Witcher 3 at Ultra—or most other games for that matter. Yet even an RTX 2080 Ti may struggle to really make the most of the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ's 4K resolution at 144Hz. That's a helluva lot of screen, and and even more whopping price tag. If I were to follow in Cavill's footsteps, the monitor would be the first place I'd look to save pennies.

Now if you want your Witcher PC to look the part, and like it's torn right out of Kaer Morhen, that's a whole other story. Try and track down something like the In Win Medieval Metal full tower case and go from there, perhaps?