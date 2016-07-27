Help: The Game bundles new games from famous devs, for charity

11 developers, including Creative Assembly, Rovio, Team 17 and Sumo Digital, participated in a six-day-long charity game jam recently, making puzzle, adventure, local multiplayer and other types of games. The resulting, varied titles have now been bundled into the Help: The Game collection, a 12-game-strong assortment made in conjunction with War Child, a charity that helps children affected by war.

You can buy Help: The Game on Steam, and if you do, all the profit will go to the charity. The games include Anthelion, a vibrant arcade game from Rovio; Team 17 puzzler 10 Minute Tower; Torn Banner's Nevermine - "a ball rolling game where you guide a Mine Kafon onto unexploded bombs" - and Modern Dream's Savana, a point-and-click adventure based on "real life experience of growing up in Mozambique".

The bundle of 12 games will set you back only £9.99. Here's a video detailing how the bundle came about: