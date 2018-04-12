Popular

Hearthstone: The Witchwood is live

It's time to take a walk in the woods.

I hope you've got your "janky evens-only decks" ready for action, because the big moment has arrived: Hearthstone: The Witchwood is now live. Blizzard has rolled out the expansion worldwide, except for China, where it will arrive several hours later. Current estimates have it coming at around 6 pm ET. 

Don't forget that logging into the game will, for a limited time, net you three card packs and a random Class legendary from the expansion. And in case you missed it, we recently spoke with Hearthstone game director Ben Brode about the expansion, recent troubles with the ladder, and the never-ending quest for the Unicorn deck.

Update: Unsurprisingly, it appears that everyone is diving into the expansion at once, and the servers are struggling to keep up. So far it doesn't appear that anything is actually "wrong" in the strictest sense, but don't be surprised if you encounter some sluggishness over the next few hours.

