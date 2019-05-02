Heads up, this Radeon RX 590 graphics card is less than $200 right now

Sometimes you need something to splurge on. Anything at all, be it a spa day, a tranquil night spent dining out alone or—yes—a brand-new graphics card. Because self-care comes first, why not treat yourself to XFX's $199.99 Radeon RX 590 graphics card on Amazon?

Based on AMD's original reference design, it's an excellent choice for playing your favorite triple-A games on a 1080p monitor, living proof that you don't have to shell out a small fortune to experience Big Geralt at very high fidelity. Built on the 12nm fabrication process, it doesn't quite match up to the lofty heights of the company's 7nm Radeon VII released this year or even the oft-ignored Vega series cards of last. At this price, however, it's pretty much unparalleled.

Radeon RX 590 is $199.99 at Amazon

Among the best graphics cards for 1080p gaming 2019 has to offer, XFX's factory overclocked Radeon RX 590 is 30 percent off its list price. Treat yo' self, while supplies last.View Deal

Sure, you could buy Nvidia's latest GTX 1660 Ti and squeeze out a few more frames every second. But, tempting as it is, you'd be staring in the face of a $279.99 barrier to entry. That's a 40 percent bump up in cost, and let me tell you, the performance difference is marginal at best. Since this RX 590 rendition is overclocked out of the box, it's primed for faster clock speeds than a reference 1660 Ti. In other words, it's a formidable companion to the best gaming monitor on the market, at least at 1,920 x 1,080.

At any rate, if the self-appointed 'Fatboy' is too much to love, XFX's take on the Radeon RX 580 is also on sale, for $187.99 on Amazon, as of this writing. That's a steep discount from its $379.99 list price, but don't be fooled: this same part is regularly available for just a negligible amount more on Newegg. Nevertheless, there's no wrong choice here. Both the RX 580 and 590 are a big step up, especially if you're a first-time builder or you're clinging to an aging R9 Fury X or its Nvidia equivalent.

Without further ado, show yourself (and your PC) some overdue love by upgrading today.