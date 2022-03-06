Halo Infinite co-op coming some time in Season 2, other fixes much sooner

Audio player loading…

The team behind Halo Infinite has a lot going on, turns out, and a new blog post outlines where their priorities are and what they have in mind for a release schedule moving forward. Right now, they're working primarily on completing Season 2, which will release on May 3rd. They're also working on co-op play for the campaign, which won't release at the same time as Season 2, but will release during it. They're also then working on Forge, so you can make your own stuff, and Season 3 for release later this year.

Above all of that, however, they're focusing on fixing what they call "Hotlist" problems, your bugs and unacceptable quality of life fixes and such. That's stuff like your problems with Spartan Career, or holes in anti-cheat, or the Big Team Battle matchmaking issues that plagued the mode.

Season 2 will be themed around Lone Wolves. "Lone Wolf Spartans are hunters. Trackers. They’re resourceful improvisers, operating deep in enemy territory without resupply or support," says 343 Industries. The core concepts for that is above, while the Fracture armor core for this season looks really, really cool.

(Image credit: 343 Industries)

Also coming in Season 2 are an arena map called Catalyst and a Big Team Battle map called Breaker. New modes will include Last Spartan Standing, Land Grab, and an updated King of the Hill. More info about Season 2 will come in April.

You can find out more details in the full developer blog post on Halo Waypoint.