When does Halo 4 unlock in my time zone?

The Master Chief Collection on PC is almost complete. There will still be patches and updates to come, but Halo 4 is the last game to join the collection. Like Halo 3 and ODST, this is the first time Halo 4 has been available on PC.

Halo 4 launches on November 17. But when can you play it?

When Halo 4 unlocks in your time zone

Here's the official word from Microsoft: "On Tuesday, November 17 at 10AM PT, Halo 4 will officially be released on PC. This launch will include new features such as interpolation for Halo 4 at 60+ FPS, Season 4 and all new unlocks, Text Chat Filtering, FOV sliders for the Xbox Series S & X, Crossplay for multiplayer, Server Region Selection for matchmaking, updated video settings per title, new multiplayer offerings, and numerous fixes and quality of life improvements across all of MCC."

Here's how that breaks down across time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time (US) - 11/17 at 10:00AM

Eastern Daylight Time (US) - 11/17 around 1:00PM

British Summer Time (UK) - 11/17 around 6:00PM

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AUS) - 11/17 at 5:00AM

If you don't see your part of the world here, head over to this link for a handy time zone converter; just add your time zone or city and it'll automatically do the math for you. That'll help you pinpoint when you'll be able to download Halo 4 on PC.

When Halo 4 launches, it'll bring with it Master Chief Collection's fourth season, including skins for Halo 3 and Halo 4, nameplates, and more.