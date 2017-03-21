Hacknet: Labyrinths expansion is due later this month

Hacknet was a surprise hit when it released in 2015, and for good reason: it was a hacking simulator with a heavy focus on narrative, weaving real-world coding with a compelling yarn about digital privacy. Crucially, there were no characters dressed like a) Deadmau5 or b) Angelina Jolie from Hackers – indeed, there were no characters dressed like anything, since it all played out at the hacker's terminal.

For anyone who did play and enjoy the game, it's soon to get a major expansion in the form of Hacknet: Labyrinths. It adds a new chapter to the original game, which publisher Surprise Attack Games predicts will take you around 3-4 hours to complete.

According to the announcement, "the expansion features a new series of networks to explore and puts new tools at the player’s disposal, including the Memory Analyzer, capable of performing memory forensics on RAM on any server in the game, revealing new secrets and programs. Labyrinths will also include a killer new soundtrack featuring Remi (AKA The Algorithm), HOME, and synth superstar OGRE."

Here's the trailer. Hacknet: Labyrinths launches on Steam and Humble on March 31. It'll cost US$4.99 at launch, down from its usual $6.99.