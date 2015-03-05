H1Z1 diary, part 2: Hell is other people

In my first H1Z1 diary, I spent the entire time alone on a low population server in the Early Access zombie survival game, trying to craft, build, and fortify a small town. While I had a good time, H1Z1 is a game that may have over a hundred people playing on the same server at the same time. I think it's time to go meet them.

For today's diary, I joined a high population server and went looking for people. I found them and they found me. In an afternoon spent playing, this is a chronicle of every single person I met.