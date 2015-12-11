Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign- 5K gallery

Pixel Boost is our weekly series devoted to the artistry of games, and the techniques required to run them at high resolutions.

Good god, is this game beautiful.

Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign- was born to be a PC game. Its art is a truly incredible (and, in time, probably revolutionary) use of cel shaded 3D to replicate the look of high-res 2D sprites. You’ll swear it’s classic 2D art until the camera sweeps around in three dimensions to show off an insane super move or character entrance. And since the character models are 3D and use bold cel shaded colors instead of highly detailed textures, the game can scale to virtually any resolution. Street Fighter 2 wouldn’t look too hot at 8K, but Guilty Gear Xrd looks incredible.

To play Xrd at high resolution and capture screenshots, we used Durante’s GeDoSaTo. There’s already a guide to running the game at high resolution on the Steam forums, but here’s what we did:

Add “GuiltyGearXrd” to the GeDoSato whitelist

Edit Settings. Put a “#” symbol before each downsampling resolution you don’t want to use, leaving only one resolution uncommented. For us, that was 5120x2880. Depending on the power of your GPU, you may want to start with a lower resolution like 2560x1440.

Scroll down to “forceAlwaysDownsamplingRes” and write “true.”

Scroll down to “overrideWidth” and “overrideHeight” and set it to the game resolution you want to override with your new downsampling resolution. 1280 for width and 720 for height is an easy choice, since you won’t be using that resolution, anyway.

Close the GeDoSaTo settings.

Now boot up Guilty Gear. Go into the display settings (enable anti-aliasing if you want it) and scroll down to resolution. It defaults to “Full screen,” but we want to set it to 1280x720. This will pop the game out into a window; hit Alt+Enter to return to full screen with your new resolution setting. This should trigger GeDoSaTo’s downsampling, and you’re good to go.

Another tip: If you want to disable the health bars, open up Guilty Gear Xrd’s steam folder, navigate to REDGame>Config, and open the RedGame.ini file. Set “bShowHUD=true” to false and save.

Unfortunately there’s still a bit of text up at the top of the screen, and subtitles can’t be disabled in-game, but modders will probably find a way to completely disable the HUD before long. In the meantime, you can play Guilty Gear Xrd with an amazingly clear, sharp picture. It’s the best argument we’ve seen yet for owning a 4K monitor.

To learn more about Guilty Gear's art, watch this great talk from GDC 2015.

Click on the "expand" icon in each image above to view it at full resolution. They're plenty big enough to crop out the text for wallpaper usage!