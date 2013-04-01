Popular

Guild Wars 2's Super Adventure Box update turns Tyria 8-bit, trashes child's bedroom

There's a blink-and-you'll miss it moment in the trailer for Guild Wars 2 's Super Adventure Box update where Charr leader Rytlock Brimstone rocks an air guitar while riding a wireframe F-22 fighter jet inside a child's TV in the late 1980s. That's all I'm going to say. You should probably watch it.

It's that time again, when MMO developers decide to have more fun in the space of a day than they usually manage in a year. As the Flame & Frost storyline continues to smoulder away at Guild Wars 2's fringes, April's update is, erm, different. An Asuran inventor has managed to invent videogames inside ArenaNet's videogame, turning the client 8-bit and pitting players against foes that appear to include 'a big, happy snake' and 'a cloud'. Your Inception horn will not save you now.

Unlike a lot of developer gags, this is actual content that is going into the game today. The Super Adventure Box is a custom 5-man instance that can be reached via a new NPC near the Magustan Court Waypoint in Rata Sum. There are two difficulty modes - 'Infantile' and 'Normal' - and rewards for completing challenges including new weapon skins.

Chris Thursten

Chris is the editor of PC Gamer Pro. After many years spent turning beautiful trees into magazines, he now oversees our online coverage of competitive gaming and esports.
