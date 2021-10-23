GTA Trilogy system requirements are here

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition system requirements have been revealed via the Rockstar Store, and things have come a long way since 2005, when GTA: San Andreas was released on PC. Back then, visiting Los Santos called for only a GeForce 3 video card, though the GeForce 6—released a year before—was recommended for seeing all of CJ's possible hairstyles at their most glorious. You also needed a whole 256MB of RAM, with 384MB recommended and a parenthetical note adding "the more the better!"

In 2021's version, you'll need a GeForce GTX 760 or a Radeon R9 280, with a GTX 970 or RX 570 recommended. Those are still pretty low requirements—by comparison, Saints Row: The Third Remastered recommended a GTX 1000 or better and Red Dead Redemption 2 recommended a 1060. Oh, and you'll want 45GB of free space—there's no mention of whether you can choose to install the three games separately or if PC players will be stuck having to install the lot, as we were with Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

I'm just waiting to find out if full rights for the original soundtracks have been obtained or not. If they aren't, I'm sure there will be a mod to restore them, even if Take-Two has been heavy-handed in its dealing with modders.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD FX-6300

Memory: 8GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

Disk: 45GB

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition recommended system requirements