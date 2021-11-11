GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition radio stations are missing over 40 songs according to Rockstar tracklist

A question that's been on our minds since the announcement of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition is whether the radio stations will have all the same songs as the original versions did. Grand Theft Auto 4 already lost some of its songs due to music licences expiring, so how will the older games fare?

Rockstar has confirmed the GTA Trilogy will have the same radio stations as the "most recent release" of the games. "With more than 200 songs across 29 pioneering radio stations the series has become known for, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition's iconic listings match the most recent release of the original versions (from 2014) – with no new changes," Rockstar said.

What that actually means is songs that were already absent from the mobile ports remain absent in the Definitive Edition. But based on the tracklist Rockstar has provided, while all of GTA 3's original music is preserved, over 40 songs from the original versions of Vice City and San Andreas are missing. No cruising around Vice City listening to Gary Numan's Cars, or hearing Rage Against the Machine's Killing in the Name blare out of your speakers in San Andreas.

Oddly, Fist Fury, a song recorded for the Vice City soundtrack and attributed to the fictional band Love Fist, isn't on the list. Gone from San Andreas is George Clinton's Loopzilla, which once played on Bounce FM, though you'll still be able to hear Clinton DJing that station as "the Funktipus". Rock Me Again and Again by Lyn Collins will apparently no longer be heard on San Andreas's rare grooves station Master Sounds 98.3, though Think (About It) by Lyn Collins does remain on the list.

On the upside, Critical Beatdown by Ultramagnetic MCs, which was missing from Playback FM on the Xbox 360 version of San Andreas, is back.

Here's a full list of songs that are missing from the tracklist for GTA Trilogy – Definitive Edition that Rockstar provided.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

2 Live Crew - Get It Girl

ABC - Poison Arrow

Afrika Bambaataa & the Soulsonic Force - Looking for the Perfect Beat

Alcatrazz - God Blessed Video

Aneka - Japanese Boy

Animotion - Obsession

The Buggles - Video Killed the Radio Star

The Cult - She Sells Sanctuary

The Fixx - One Thing Leads to Another

Gary Numan - Cars

Herbie Hancock - Rockit

Irakere - Añunga Ñunga

Joe Jackson - Steppin' Out

John Waite - Missing You

Kate Bush - Wow

Lionel Richie - Running with the Night

Love Fist - Fist Fury

Loverboy - Working for the Weekend

Michael Jackson - Billie Jean

Michael Jackson - Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'

Ozzy Osbourne - Bark at the Moon

Quiet Riot - Cum On Feel the Noize

Sigue Sigue Sputnik - Love Missile F1-11

Trouble Funk - Pump Me Up

Tyrone Brunson - The Smurf

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

2Pac (ft. Pogo) - I Don't Give a Fuck

Augustus Pablo - King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown

The Blackbyrds - Rock Creek Park

Black Harmony - Don't Let It Go to Your Head

Blood Sisters - Ring My Bell

Bobby Byrd - Hot Pants - I'm Coming, I'm Coming, I'm Coming

Bobby Byrd - I Know You Got Soul

Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band - Express Yourself

Fatback Band - Yum Yum (Gimme Some)

Gap Band - You Dropped a Bomb on Me

George Clinton - Loopzilla

James Brown - Funky President (People It's Bad)

James Brown - The Payback

The JB's - The Grunt

Joe Cocker - Woman to Woman

Lyn Collins - Rock Me Again and Again and Again and Again and Again and Again

Maceo & The Macks - Soul Power 74

N.W.A. - Express Yourself

Ozzy Osbourne - Hellraiser

Rage Against the Machine - Killing in the Name

Roy Ayers - Running Away

Tom Petty - Runnin' Down a Dream

Those songs that remain can be heard at higher fidelity, Rockstar notes: "In addition to higher quality audio at 16bit 44hrz for all the source music from the stations as well as original ambient effects, players will also be able to experience the game in 5.1 Surround Sound."

Grand Theft Auto's radio stations seem like essential parts of the series, but they almost didn't make it into the first game, with the sound department having to fight for their inclusion.